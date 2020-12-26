 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST, the Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

The game is airing nationally, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video which you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial.

The 49ers vs. Cardinals game will also be broadcast in both teams’ home markets on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX affiliate KSAZ in Arizona and will be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

