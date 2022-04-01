How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Extra, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Los Angeles, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +110, Ducks -130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton Keller leads them with 28 total goals.

The Ducks are 14-22-6 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks 21st in the Western Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 17, Arizona won 6-5. Keller scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-11 in 48 games this season. Keller has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dominik Simon leads the Ducks with a plus-two in four games this season. Adam Henrique has 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Ducks: 0-7-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (upper body).