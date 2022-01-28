How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Boston, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona faces Boston on 3-game slide

Boston Bruins (24-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-27-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +240, Bruins -310

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona comes into the matchup with Boston after losing three straight games.

The Coyotes are 5-13-1 at home. Arizona averages 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Bruins have gone 10-5-2 away from home. Boston is 25th in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 16 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 33 points. Nick Schmaltz has 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 goals and has 45 points. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: out (covid-19), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out (health protocols).

Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).