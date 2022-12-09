Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Boston, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Coyotes bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Boston Bruins (20-3-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-12-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes head into a matchup with the Boston Bruins as losers of six games in a row.

Arizona has a 7-12-4 record overall and a 1-2-1 record on its home ice. The Coyotes have a 2-8-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Boston is 7-3-0 on the road and 20-3-1 overall. The Bruins have gone 5-1-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 6-3. Taylor Hall scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. David Krejci has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-6-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, six penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.