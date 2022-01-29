How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Buffalo, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona takes on Buffalo, aims to break 4-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (13-22-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-28-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +105, Sabres -125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Coyotes play Buffalo.

The Coyotes are 5-14-1 at home. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 25.8 shots per game.

The Sabres are 6-10-4 on the road. Buffalo has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 20% of chances.

Buffalo took down Arizona 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam O’Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Clayton Keller has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 21 total assists and has 28 points. Jeff Skinner has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Michael Houser: out (health and safety protocols), Will Butcher: day to day (upper body), Kyle Okposo: out (upper body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols).