How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Calgary following shootout win

Calgary Flames (22-13-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-29-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +234, Flames -289; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Arizona after the Coyotes beat Colorado 3-2 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 7-14-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Flames are 8-7-3 in conference matchups. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 16 goals, adding 20 assists and recording 36 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 goals and has 45 points. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Flames: None listed.