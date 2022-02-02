 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Calgary following shootout win

Calgary Flames (22-13-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-29-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +234, Flames -289; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Arizona after the Coyotes beat Colorado 3-2 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 7-14-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Flames are 8-7-3 in conference matchups. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 16 goals, adding 20 assists and recording 36 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 goals and has 45 points. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Flames: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.