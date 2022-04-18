How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Raleigh, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Carolina visits Arizona after Staal's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (48-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-48-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Arizona Coyotes after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Coyotes are 10-25-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 21-12-4 on the road. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Carolina won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has 7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 76 points, scoring 35 goals and collecting 41 assists. Staal has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: None listed.