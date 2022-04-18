 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Raleigh, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Extra≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Carolina visits Arizona after Staal's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (48-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-48-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Arizona Coyotes after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Coyotes are 10-25-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 21-12-4 on the road. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Carolina won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has 7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 76 points, scoring 35 goals and collecting 41 assists. Staal has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.