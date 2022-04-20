How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Chicago, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona faces Chicago, aims to halt 7-game slide

Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup against Chicago after losing seven straight games.

The Coyotes have gone 7-12-2 against division opponents. Arizona averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 4-15-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago has surrendered 51 power-play goals, killing 75.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on April 3, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Patrick Kane has 88 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 63 assists for the Blackhawks. Calvin de Haan has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 5.2 goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (shoulder).