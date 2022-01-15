How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Denver, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (8-23-3, eighth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (22-8-3, second in the Central)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Arizona. He ranks fourth in the league with 48 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 35 assists.

The Avalanche are 13-4-1 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has scored 142 goals and leads the league averaging 4.3 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 16.

The Coyotes are 3-9-0 against opponents from the Central. Arizona serves 13.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 74 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri leads the Avalanche with 35 assists and has 48 points this season. Andre Burakovsky has six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 26 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists. Lawson Crouse has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: out (upper body), Anton Stralman: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).