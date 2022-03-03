How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Denver, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Avalanche play the Coyotes, seek 5th straight victory

Colorado Avalanche (40-10-4, first in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-35-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +295, Avalanche -385

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on Arizona.

The Coyotes are 5-11-1 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 13-4-2 against Central teams. Colorado ranks second in the NHL averaging 4.0 goals per game, led by Gabriel Landeskog with 29.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 27 assists and has 33 points this season. Clayton Keller has 11 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 46 total assists and has 68 points. Landeskog has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: day to day (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower-body).