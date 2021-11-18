How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Columbus, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Columbus after Hayton's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-5-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-1, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +132, Blue Jackets -161; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Barrett Hayton scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 3-2 victory against the Blues.

The Coyotes have gone 1-4-0 in home games. Arizona serves 14.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 2-2-0 away from home. Columbus is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Columbus won 8-2. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse leads the Coyotes with four goals and has 8 points. Shayne Gostisbehere has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 15 points, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. Voracek has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols).