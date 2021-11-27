How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Dallas, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Dallas faces Arizona on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (9-7-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (4-14-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +168, Stars -202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Arizona as winners of three consecutive games.

The Coyotes are 1-4-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads the team with 10 total penalties.

The Stars are 2-2-1 against opponents in the Central. Dallas has scored 49 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.7 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with six.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Coyotes with 15 points, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists. Lawson Crouse has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with 12 total assists and has 15 points. Hintz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).