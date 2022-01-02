How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Arizona, and Bally Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports Arizona or Fox Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Dallas, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

