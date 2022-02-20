How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Dallas, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Dallas faces Arizona, seeks 7th straight road win

Dallas Stars (27-19-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-33-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +204, Stars -252; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits Arizona looking to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Coyotes are 8-17-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

The Stars are 10-6-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 0.5.

Dallas beat Arizona 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 6. Benn scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 42 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 23 assists. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-18 in 40 games this season. Roope Hintz has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).