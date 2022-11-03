 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Dallas, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Stars visit the Coyotes after Hintz's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Arizona Coyotes after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Arizona went 10-12-4 in Central Division play and had a 25-50-7 record overall last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals last season (28 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals).

Dallas went 14-8-4 in Central Division games and had a 46-30-6 record overall last season. The Stars averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.5% (54 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper-body).

