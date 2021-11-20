How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Detroit, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Red Wings face the Coyotes on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (8-9-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +120, Red Wings -144; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Arizona.

The Coyotes are 1-4-1 at home. Arizona averages 5.0 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team with eight total penalties.

The Red Wings are 3-7-0 on the road. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Capobianco leads the Coyotes with a plus-one in three games this season. Shayne Gostisbehere has seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Raymond has 18 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 11 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).