How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Coyotes

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (13-5-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (4-13-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +181, Oilers -226; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup against Arizona. He’s first in the NHL with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 18 assists.

The Coyotes are 3-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona serves 13.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Oilers are 11-2-0 in conference matchups. Edmonton has scored 67 goals and ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game. Draisaitl leads the team with 18.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Edmonton won 5-1. Connor McDavid scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Coyotes with 14 points, scoring two goals and collecting 12 assists. Lawson Crouse has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 18 assists. McDavid has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: None listed.