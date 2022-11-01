 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers

How to watch the Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Tonight

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Florida Panthers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home games last season. The Coyotes scored 206 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 25.9 shots per game.

Florida went 58-18-6 overall and 26-14-6 in road games last season. The Panthers committed 337 total penalties last season, averaging 4.1 per game and serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Miami, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Bally Sports Arizona Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

