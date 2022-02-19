 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Los Angeles, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Kings visit the Coyotes after Kempe's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (25-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-32-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +168, Kings -201; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Los Angeles after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

The Coyotes are 8-16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton Keller leads them with 18 total goals.

The Kings are 8-12-4 in conference matchups. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Arizona won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller leads the Coyotes with 18 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 41 points. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kempe leads the Kings with 21 goals and has 30 points. Phillip Danault has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Kings: None listed.

