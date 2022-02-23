 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings

DIRECTV STREAM

In Phoenix, Arizona, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Arizona, looks for 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Kings (26-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-33-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Arizona trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Coyotes are 9-17-2 against conference opponents. Arizona is last in the league averaging just 6.2 points per game. Clayton Keller leads the team with 44 total points.

The Kings are 5-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles ranks 31st in the NHL with 35.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Kings plays the Coyotes for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam O’Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-two in 35 games this season. Keller has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anze Kopitar has 47 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Kings: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.