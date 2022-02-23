How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

In Phoenix, Arizona, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Arizona, looks for 5th straight road win

Los Angeles Kings (26-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-33-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Arizona trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Coyotes are 9-17-2 against conference opponents. Arizona is last in the league averaging just 6.2 points per game. Clayton Keller leads the team with 44 total points.

The Kings are 5-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles ranks 31st in the NHL with 35.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Kings plays the Coyotes for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam O’Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-two in 35 games this season. Keller has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anze Kopitar has 47 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Kings: None listed.