How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild

In Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Minnesota after Crouse's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (8-3-0, first in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (1-10-1, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +163, Wild -202; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Arizona after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 5-4 victory over the Kraken.

The Coyotes are 0-1-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 14.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Wild are 1-2-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Mathew Dumba with 0.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Fischer leads the Coyotes with a plus-one in 12 games this season. Shayne Gostisbehere has seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dumba has 9 total points while scoring two goals and totaling seven assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, five penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Wild: None listed.