Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Minneapolis, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Minnesota visits Arizona after shootout win

Minnesota Wild (27-17-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (16-28-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Coyotes +190, Wild -225

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout.

Arizona is 16-28-6 overall and 2-6-2 against the Central Division. The Coyotes rank seventh in NHL play serving 11.0 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota has gone 27-17-4 overall with an 8-4-0 record against the Central Division. The Wild have committed 224 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 18 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body).

Wild: None listed.