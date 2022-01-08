How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Nashville, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Nashville after Larsson's 3-goal game

Nashville Predators (22-11-2, first in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-22-3, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the Nashville Predators after Johan Larsson scored three goals in the Coyotes’ 6-4 win against the Blackhawks.

The Coyotes are 3-8-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The Predators are 7-2-1 against opponents in the Central. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Nov. 13, Nashville won 4-1. Roman Josi recorded a team-high 4 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 25 total points for the Coyotes, 11 goals and 14 assists. Phil Kessel has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 17 goals and has 27 points. Ryan Johansen has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .864 save percentage.

Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).