How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Nashville, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak.

The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Predators are 16-7-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Matt Duchene with 43.

Nashville knocked off Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Phil Kessel has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Duchene leads the Predators with 43 goals and has 85 points. Filip Forsberg has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.9 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Juuse Saros: out (lower-body).