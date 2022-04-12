How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and New York, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona takes on New Jersey on 3-game losing streak

New Jersey Devils (25-41-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-45-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to break its three-game skid with a win against New Jersey.

The Coyotes are 10-24-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Devils are 9-24-2 in road games. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Jack Hughes with 26.

Arizona knocked off New Jersey 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 44 total assists and has 67 points. Hughes has seven goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while allowing 4.3 goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Janis Moser: out (upper-body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).