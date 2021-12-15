How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and New York, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Coyotes face the Rangers on 5-game slide

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (18-7-3, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-20-2, seventh in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +177, Rangers -217; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup with New York after losing five straight games.

The Coyotes have gone 2-9-1 in home games. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 12 total penalties.

The Rangers are 10-4-2 on the road. New York has scored 80 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 17.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 17 points, scoring six goals and collecting 11 assists. Travis Boyd has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals and has 21 points. Artemi Panarin has 14 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness).