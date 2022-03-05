How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Senators take on the Coyotes on 3-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators (19-29-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-35-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Senators take on Arizona.

The Coyotes are 8-20-1 at home. Arizona averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Senators are 9-13-3 on the road. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 32 total penalties.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals, adding 26 assists and recording 47 points. Nick Schmaltz has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Connor Brown has 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Senators: Josh Brown: day to day (lower-body).