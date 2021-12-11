How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Philadelphia, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona faces Philadelphia, looks to end home skid

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-19-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +137, Flyers -161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Coyotes are 2-8-1 on their home ice. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 12 total penalties.

The Flyers are 5-6-2 on the road. Philadelphia averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 20 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Philadelphia won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Dzingel leads the Coyotes with a minuszero in 16 games this season. Clayton Keller has eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 22 points. Cam Atkinson has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed).