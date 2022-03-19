How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Pittsburgh, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Pittsburgh after shootout victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Arizona Coyotes after the Penguins beat St. Louis 3-2 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 9-20-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Penguins are 20-7-4 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

Pittsburgh knocked off Arizona 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 25. Kris Letang scored two goals for the Penguins in the win and Nick Schmaltz scored two goals for the Coyotes in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 26 goals, adding 34 assists and collecting 60 points. Schmaltz has nine goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 29 goals and has 60 points. Sidney Crosby has 12 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: day to day (illness).