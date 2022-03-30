How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and San Francisco, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose.

The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Sharks are 15-16-3 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

San Jose took down Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 63 points. Lawson Crouse has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 30 goals and has 65 points. Tomas Hertl has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Logan Couture: day to day (upper body).