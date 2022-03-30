 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and San Francisco, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose.

The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Sharks are 15-16-3 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

San Jose took down Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 63 points. Lawson Crouse has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 30 goals and has 65 points. Tomas Hertl has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Logan Couture: day to day (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.