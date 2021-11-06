How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Seattle, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Seattle on 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (4-6-1, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-10-1, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +131, Kraken -158; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona takes on Seattle looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Coyotes are 0-3-0 against conference opponents. Arizona serves 15.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Kraken are 2-3-0 in Western Conference play. Seattle averages 13.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Nathan Bastian leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with three goals and totaling 4 points. Shayne Gostisbehere has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brandon Tanev leads the Kraken with six goals and has 6 points. Jordan Eberle has five goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 0-9-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols), Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).