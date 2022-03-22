How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Seattle visits Arizona after Gourde's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (19-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-38-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the Arizona Coyotes after Yanni Gourde scored two goals in the Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The Coyotes are 11-20-2 in Western Conference games. Arizona averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Kraken are 4-13-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Arizona won 5-2. Nick Schmaltz scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-11 in 43 games this season. Clayton Keller has nine assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Gourde has 38 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).