How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and St. Louis, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona plays St. Louis, looks to stop home slide

St. Louis Blues (47-20-11, third in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-50-6, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +296, Blues -384; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts St. Louis looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Coyotes are 7-12-3 against division opponents. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Blues are 16-5-3 against Central opponents. St. Louis is first in the Western Conference with 30.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

In their last matchup on April 4, St. Louis won 5-1. Pavel Buchnevich recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with a plus-three in 67 games this season. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 55 total assists and has 75 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-8-1, averaging 1.6 goals, three assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game with an .860 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 9.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body).