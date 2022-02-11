How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Tampa, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Stamkos and the Lightning visit the Coyotes

Tampa Bay Lightning (30-11-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-31-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +243, Lightning -306; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against Arizona. He ranks 10th in the league with 52 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Coyotes are 5-16-1 at home. Arizona scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the league. Clayton Keller leads the team with 17 total goals.

The Lightning are 14-7-2 on the road. Tampa Bay averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 28, Tampa Bay won 5-1. Alex Killorn recorded a team-high 3 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller leads the Coyotes with 17 goals and has 39 points. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 52 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 32 assists. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: out (lower-body), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).