How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Canucks visit the Coyotes after Pettersson's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (33-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-43-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +166, Canucks -199; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Vancouver after Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights.

The Coyotes are 13-25-3 in conference games. Arizona is last in the league averaging 4.2 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads them with 36 total assists.

The Canucks are 9-5-6 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver has scored 200 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. J.T. Miller leads the team with 29.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Vancouver won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kessel leads the Coyotes with 36 assists and has 43 points this season. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Miller leads the Canucks with 84 points, scoring 29 goals and adding 55 assists. Pettersson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Janis Moser: out (upper-body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Quinn Hughes: day to day (illness).