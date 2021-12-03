How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Arizona, Las Vegas, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

If you live outside of Phoenix and Las Vegas, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona and Vegas square off for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (12-10-0, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-16-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +165, Golden Knights -203; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Vegas take the ice in Western Conference action.

The Coyotes are 4-9-0 in conference matchups. Arizona is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.2 assists per game. Shayne Gostisbehere leads the team with 13 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 8-6-0 in conference play. Vegas has scored 70 goals and ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Reilly Smith leads the team with 10.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with six goals and has 15 points. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Chandler Stephenson has 20 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 12 assists for the Golden Knights. Smith has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).