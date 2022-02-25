How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Las Vegas, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona and Vegas square off for conference battle

Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, second in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Vegas square off in Western Conference play.

The Coyotes are 9-18-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona is last in the NHL averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads them with 27 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 16-10-2 in Western Conference play. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 20.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Vegas won 7-1. Max Pacioretty scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals and has 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nicolas Hague leads the Golden Knights with a plus-12 in 41 games this season. Brett Howden has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).