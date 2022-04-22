How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Washington, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Capitals visit the Coyotes after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (43-23-11, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-49-6, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Washington after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Coyotes are 10-26-2 at home. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Capitals have gone 24-8-6 away from home. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 50.

Washington knocked off Arizona 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 63 total points for the Coyotes, 28 goals and 35 assists. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 50 goals and has 90 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-8-1, averaging 1.6 goals, three assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 5.4 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body).