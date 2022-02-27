How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Jets take on the Coyotes on 3-game skid

Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9, sixth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg heads into the matchup against Arizona as losers of three games in a row.

The Coyotes are 5-10-1 against division opponents. Arizona is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads them with 27 total assists.

The Jets are 9-5-4 against Central teams. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

Winnipeg took down Arizona 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals, adding 24 assists and recording 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has 34 points. Kyle Connor has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.