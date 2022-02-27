 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Jets take on the Coyotes on 3-game skid

Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9, sixth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg heads into the matchup against Arizona as losers of three games in a row.

The Coyotes are 5-10-1 against division opponents. Arizona is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads them with 27 total assists.

The Jets are 9-5-4 against Central teams. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

Winnipeg took down Arizona 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals, adding 24 assists and recording 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has 34 points. Kyle Connor has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.