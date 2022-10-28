 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Arizona and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Arizona, you can also stream the Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets, and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Jets after Gostisbehere's 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Coyotes +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets after Shayne Gostisbehere’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Coyotes’ 6-3 win.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and went 10-12-4 in Central Division games last season. The Coyotes averaged 2.5 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 13.9% (28 total power-play goals).

Winnipeg went 14-6-6 in Central Division play and had a 39-32-11 record overall last season. The Jets scored 51 power-play goals last season on 247 chances for a 20.6% success rate.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: day to day (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg: out (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.