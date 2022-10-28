How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Arizona Coyotes face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Jets after Gostisbehere's 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Coyotes +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets after Shayne Gostisbehere’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Coyotes’ 6-3 win.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and went 10-12-4 in Central Division games last season. The Coyotes averaged 2.5 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 13.9% (28 total power-play goals).

Winnipeg went 14-6-6 in Central Division play and had a 39-32-11 record overall last season. The Jets scored 51 power-play goals last season on 247 chances for a 20.6% success rate.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: day to day (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg: out (lower body).