How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (23-25, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA, .83 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 23-26 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 10-22 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta is 23-25 overall and 9-11 in road games. The Braves are 22-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles and six home runs while hitting .247 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (foot), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)