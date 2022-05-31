How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (23-26, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (3-2, 5.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -166, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 24-26 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 13-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 9-12 record on the road and a 23-26 record overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 7-for-27 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .495. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (foot), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)