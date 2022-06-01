MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Olson leads Braves against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (23-27, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (4-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Matt Olson’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 25-26 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 15-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 23-27 overall and 9-13 on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has eight doubles and 13 home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)