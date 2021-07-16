How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (11-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +130, Cubs -150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-28 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 16-29 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .271.