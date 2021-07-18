How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (5-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +101, Cubs -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Diamondbacks Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-30 on their home turf. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .338.

The Cubs have gone 18-29 away from home. Chicago has a collective .226 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .265.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-2. Rex Brothers secured his third victory and Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Joakim Soria took his fourth loss for Arizona.