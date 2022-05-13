How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

In Arizona, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (11-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Arizona has a 9-9 record in home games and a 17-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 10-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has an 11-19 record overall and a 4-11 record at home. The Cubs have gone 8-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-22 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has four doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 3-7, .205 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)