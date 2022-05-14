How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (11-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-15, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-0, .95 ERA, .71 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -156, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Arizona has an 18-15 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has an 11-20 record overall and a 4-11 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 5-for-28 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 8-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .248 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)