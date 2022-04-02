How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-