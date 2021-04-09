How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Guide, Streaming Picks

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

In the Cincinnati market, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (was Fox Sports Ohio), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Reds and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds. Tyler Mahle hits the mound for the Reds, while Taylor Widener is pitching for the D-Backs.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 58 total home runs last season.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 10.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.84.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

