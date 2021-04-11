How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Reds on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

In the Cincinnati market, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (was Fox Sports Ohio), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona Plus and Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Reds and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

Luke Weaver of the Diamondbacks will face Jose De Leon of the Reds. The two teams have split the first two games – with the winner taking the three game set.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option